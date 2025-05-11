Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 1st Source by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Saturday.

1st Source Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $61.24 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

