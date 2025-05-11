CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 577,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of CommScope worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CommScope by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

