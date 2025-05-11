Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,296.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

