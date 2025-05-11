Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 17,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,808,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $705,363,000 after buying an additional 940,901 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,745,763,000 after buying an additional 3,283,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.