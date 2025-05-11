Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Moat sold 64,035 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,614,322.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,352.15. The trade was a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,768 shares of company stock worth $5,865,486. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.34 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

