Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In related news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. This represents a 24.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 133.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

