Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Universal Technical Institute worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,098,571.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,849.20. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,524 shares of company stock worth $2,578,450 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $34.50.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

