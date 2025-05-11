Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,892 Shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $14.45 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.0951 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.01%.

