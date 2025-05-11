Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RealReal were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RealReal by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RealReal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REAL opened at $5.05 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153 over the last ninety days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

