Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $3,978,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 89,724 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 774.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 58,709 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,617,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Hilltop Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.