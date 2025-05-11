Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Adient by 127.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 116,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 109,850 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 209,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Adient by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $14.79 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 739.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

