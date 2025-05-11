Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,697 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,592,340. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,560 shares of company stock valued at $73,806,520 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on CVNA
Carvana Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of CVNA opened at $268.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.87 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $293.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average of $227.21.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.