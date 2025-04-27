Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Innovex International in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Innovex International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Innovex International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INVX. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Innovex International Stock Performance

Shares of INVX opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84. Innovex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

