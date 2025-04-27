Legal & General Group Plc Buys 48,511 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. BIT Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TeraWulf by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TeraWulf by 1,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,228 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 810,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 668.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 736,926 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jones Trading began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.