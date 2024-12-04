Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Price

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. 37,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $553.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 877.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 964,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 924,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 379,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 155,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.