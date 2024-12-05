Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 2703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $757.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,123,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,297,000 after purchasing an additional 401,337 shares during the period.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.