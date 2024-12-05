Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.38 and last traded at $121.25, with a volume of 275589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.48.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,491.14. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,848.48. The trade was a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Post by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

