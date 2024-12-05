Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.27 and last traded at $161.85, with a volume of 528755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.04.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cfra set a $155.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

