Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 148675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 579.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 109,516 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 85,571 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.