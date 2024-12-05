Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 148675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
