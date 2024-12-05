Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:

12/4/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$74.00.

11/26/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00.

11/21/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$78.00.

11/19/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$73.00.

11/19/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$71.00.

11/18/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/18/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$84.00.

11/15/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00.

11/4/2024 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$71.00.

TSE:BNS traded up C$0.70 on Wednesday, reaching C$77.80. 3,952,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$74.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.30. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$59.62 and a 52-week high of C$80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

