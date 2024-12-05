Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 1,192 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $10,990.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,587. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 4,634,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. Fastly’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fastly by 11,140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 1,293,490 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 801,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 461.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 621,680 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 18.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 161,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

