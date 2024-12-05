Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 91590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$122.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

