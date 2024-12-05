Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 74690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $791.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

