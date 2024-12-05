AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 47618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,250,000.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.