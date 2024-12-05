Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44), with a volume of 34398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.70 ($0.45).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.21 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.54.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.

