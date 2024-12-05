iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.24 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 52958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,424,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 563,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.