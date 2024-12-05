Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 78600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.
Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
