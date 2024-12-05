Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 893,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 890,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Udemy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.69 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Eren Bali sold 35,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $319,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,225,532 shares in the company, valued at $20,029,788. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,679.50. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

