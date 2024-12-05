iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 280959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,075,000 after buying an additional 127,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 122,308 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,169.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 91,979 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 625,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

