Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QVML. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,727,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

