Keyera (KEY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently:

11/18/2024 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

11/15/2024 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

11/15/2024 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

11/15/2024 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

10/11/2024 – Keyera was given a new C$47.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Keyera was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating.

Keyera Stock Performance

Keyera stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.88. 705,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,584. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.25. Keyera Corp. has a 12-month low of C$31.16 and a 12-month high of C$47.90.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

