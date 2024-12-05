EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $138,312.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,316. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 176,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $8,143,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 480,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 1,285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

