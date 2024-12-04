Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 860,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $12,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 89.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 198,177 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $7,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 233.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 21,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

