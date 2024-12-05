Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 113865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCL.A

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.