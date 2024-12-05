Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.81. 1,315,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,855,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Melius Research began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 73.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 539,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,076.25. The trade was a 25.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 677.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,832,000 after buying an additional 1,726,741 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,980,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 889.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908,680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,891.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 705,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.