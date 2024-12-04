Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.78.

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.08. 326,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$64.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $317,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

