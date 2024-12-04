Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.65. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 540,096 shares traded.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.