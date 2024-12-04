Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.65. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 540,096 shares traded.
Himax Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.07.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Himax Technologies
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.