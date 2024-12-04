ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Up 10.2% in November

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

ATS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.15. ATS has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ATS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ATS by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ATS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

