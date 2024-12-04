Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Eutelsat Group Stock Down 12.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

