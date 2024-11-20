First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,134 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $33,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $259.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.88 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 30.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.