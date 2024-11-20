EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,586,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,172,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 199,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. 139,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.