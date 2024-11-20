Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.65 and last traded at $116.30, with a volume of 16456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 43.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 49.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

