Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 405,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Valvoline announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Valvoline by 2.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 92.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

