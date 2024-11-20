Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,868.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total value of $4,975,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,178.88. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $509.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $465.90 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.46.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

