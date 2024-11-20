Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.66.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of HOOD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 22,554,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,161,288. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,357,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,710,549 shares of company stock worth $115,477,194. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,355 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.