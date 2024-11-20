Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,605 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 49,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,477 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 5,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $216.92 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.55. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

