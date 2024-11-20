Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.38 and last traded at $86.38, with a volume of 3774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Visteon Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Visteon by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $59,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Visteon by 37.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

