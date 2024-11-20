Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $341.75 and last traded at $330.17, with a volume of 3787968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,240,262.94. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock worth $30,921,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $570,341,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,919,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

