Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $499.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.95. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

