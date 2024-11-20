iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

IAK traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. 46,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,286. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $96.33 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $733.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

